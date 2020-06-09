San Jose police tighten rules around use of rubber bullets amid protest backlash

Effective immediately, Chief Eddie Garcia says rubber bullets can no longer be used as a method for crowd dispersal.
They can only be used when a person is actively attacking an officer or another person, or, if an armed person poses a threat to officers or other people, Chief Garcia said.
Another modification to their guidelines is a direct response to the video of the Minneapolis officer who used his knee to choke George Floyd.
Chokeholds as a "control technique to overcome resistance" is already banned in SJPD's policy, but Chief Garcia is taking it a step further to make sure there are no questions about what is or isn't allowed.
"Given recent events, we are updating our policy language to clearly expressly prohibit chokeholds using any body part to apply pressure to the neck including the knee."
You can read the full policy update from San Jose Police Department here:
Statement from Chief Garcia following the events of the past week and initial next steps
