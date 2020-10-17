2 killed, 3 others injured in San Jose shooting, police say

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting and stabbing that occurred overnight in the city, resulting in three deaths.



The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday at the Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant on the 100 block of S. Capitol Avenue in San Jose. Two men were killed in the shooting and three others were shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Hours later, police responded to a deadly stabbing near Coyote Road and Delridge Drive in San Jose.

Police have released few details, but say the male victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.



Police said the area where the stabbing occurred is a "large crime scene" and that surrounding residential streets will be closed while police are on scene.

Investigators have not said whether arrests have been made in either incidents and it's unclear at this time what may have led up to the homicides.



These incidents mark 36 homicides in San Jose this year, the police department said.

This night of violence in San Jose follows two shootings in San Francisco, which left two people dead and others injured.

Those shootings occurred on the 200 block of Schwerin Street and the 300 block of Hunter's Point Boulevard in San Francisco.

Information on possible suspects in the San Francisco shootings has not been released.
