WATCH LIVE: SJ Sharks to announce new GM Mike Grier, according to reports

SJ Sharks to announce new GM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mike Grier will be named general manager of the San Jose Sharks, becoming the first Black man in NHL history to hold the position, according to multiple reports, ESPN says.

The Sharks haven't confirmed the hiring but have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when they are expected to make the formal announcement.

This comes just days after after the team fired its head coach Bob Boughner and his staff.

The Sharks have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, the longest drought in franchise history.
