Police: Man killed in overnight shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- A man was shot and killed in San Jose just after midnight Sunday morning, marking the city's 37th homicide of the year.

Police say officers responded to the 400 block of North 13th Street around 12:16 a.m., where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Police have not detailed a possible motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

Those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 947-7867.

