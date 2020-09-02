1 dead after shooting in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
It happened just before midnight near Walnut Woods Court and Clemence Avenue. Police say they found the man's body between two vehicles. Shell casings were scattered at the scene.
Officers plan to be in the neighborhood throughout the morning, talking to neighbors who may have witnessed the shooting.
The victim has not been identified.
