1 dead after shooting in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

It happened just before midnight near Walnut Woods Court and Clemence Avenue. Police say they found the man's body between two vehicles. Shell casings were scattered at the scene.

Officers plan to be in the neighborhood throughout the morning, talking to neighbors who may have witnessed the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingsjpdshooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Advocates say CA police reform bills not enough
Would SFUSD be ready for September reopening?
AccuWeather Forecast: Record Spare the Air streak continues
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
South Bay leaders put focus on wildfire preparedness
SF official pushes for universal basic income program
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
SJSU athletes organize Black Lives Matter solidarity walk
More TOP STORIES News