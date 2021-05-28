VTA shooting

SJ mass shooting: Witness says gunman targeted those he worked directly with at VTA

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Witness says gunman targeted those he worked directly with at VTA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While stories emerge of the moody angry personality of alleged gunman Sam Cassidy, one coworker who witnesses the attack says he saw only the nice side of Cassidy.

Kirk Bertolet spoke with ABC7 News I-team reporter Dan Noyes on Wednesday, but Thursday on ABC7 News Getting Answers, he described in more detail a different side of the suspected gunman.

Bertolet says Cassidy would not have hurt him, as they had a cordial but if not close relationship. He says that was reflected in the way Cassidy picked his victims. It was deliberate, and he targeted those he worked with. Bertolet says he saw Cassidy passing up some people and firing at others.

RELATED: Gunman who killed 9 in San Jose shooting was 'highly disgruntled VTA employee,' investigation finds

Bertolet told the I-team that this is a story about how VTA treats its employees and how employees treat each other. When pressed on that point, Bertolet claims VTA has a disparaging culture. He points to an example in which managers prevented employees from implementing safety procedures. He says Cassidy's unit wanted to get certain boards used to block traffic for driver safety, and that was denied. He also mentions complaints about Cassidy were not relayed to employees and that opportunities were missed to possibly prevent the tragedy.

Bertolet says he will miss victim Timothy Romo.

Bertolet says he wishes he had his firearms at work, as he would have stopped the alleged gunman and saved lives. That is a controversial point as many experts believe a widespread carrying of guns leads to more violence.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesan franciscovta shootingmass shootingshootingvtau.s. & worldshooting rampage
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
VTA resumes service with free rides 3 months after mass shooting
VTA resumes operation on Sunday after deadly mass shooting
VTA could restart partial light rail service this weekend
VTA trainee arrested, accused of making gun threats
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News