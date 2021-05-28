SJ mass shooting: Witness says gunman targeted those he worked directly with at VTA

Kirk Bertolet spoke with ABC7 News I-team reporter Dan Noyes on Wednesday, but Thursday on ABC7 News Getting Answers, he described in more detail a different side of the suspected gunman.
Bertolet says Cassidy would not have hurt him, as they had a cordial but if not close relationship. He says that was reflected in the way Cassidy picked his victims. It was deliberate, and he targeted those he worked with. Bertolet says he saw Cassidy passing up some people and firing at others.
RELATED: Gunman who killed 9 in San Jose shooting was 'highly disgruntled VTA employee,' investigation finds
Bertolet told the I-team that this is a story about how VTA treats its employees and how employees treat each other. When pressed on that point, Bertolet claims VTA has a disparaging culture. He points to an example in which managers prevented employees from implementing safety procedures. He says Cassidy's unit wanted to get certain boards used to block traffic for driver safety, and that was denied. He also mentions complaints about Cassidy were not relayed to employees and that opportunities were missed to possibly prevent the tragedy.
Bertolet says he will miss victim Timothy Romo.
Bertolet says he wishes he had his firearms at work, as he would have stopped the alleged gunman and saved lives. That is a controversial point as many experts believe a widespread carrying of guns leads to more violence.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose.
