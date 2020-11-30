Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A stabbing investigation in San Jose has now become a homicide investigation.

San Jose police announced the unidentified male victim died.


Police say the stabbing happened at Capitol Avenue near McKee Road, near a Target store, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The motive for the attack or if any arrests have been made have not been released.



