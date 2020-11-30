Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in San Jose

San Jose police announced the unidentified male victim died.
Police say the stabbing happened at Capitol Avenue near McKee Road, near a Target store, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
The motive for the attack or if any arrests have been made have not been released.
Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing, 400 block of— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 30, 2020
N. Capitol Ave. One victim, unknown suspect/s. No further information at the moment.
For media: nothing else to share. Will update when possible. pic.twitter.com/ckNAkG85zM
