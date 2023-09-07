EXCLUSIVE: Alleged San Jose townhome strip club promoter evicted, denies wrongdoing

SJ residents say they're relieved their neighbor was evicted after months of complaints about an alleged strip club being run out of a townhome.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose residents say they're relieved their neighbor was evicted Wednesday morning following months of complaints about an alleged strip club being run out of a townhome.

The host, who goes by the name "Fressh," had until 7 a.m. to leave the townhome. Neighbors say he spent the night packing up on Camille Circle in San Jose.

Residents say they are relieved that their neighbor is hopefully taking his parties with him.

"Once the news got involved and shined a light on the situation, which was so terribly egregious, it stopped," said a resident who asked that we not reveal her identity.

For months, neighbors say they complained to 311, 911, San Jose Police, the HOA and, later, Code Enforcement and The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, about what they described as a strip club allegedly being run out of a townhome here.

The parties were advertised openly on social media, including publicly posted video from inside. Each weekend, residents tell the I-Team that people would come and go at all hours of the night, with security guards escorting them to the townhome by flashlight.

But the party's promoter said the guests and even entertainers -- as he described the dancers -- were friends and family.

"I think it's laughable," said the resident.

A person helping the townhome's owner recently filed eviction paperwork and, last Thursday, a sheriff's deputy posted an eviction notice on the window, giving whoever was inside until 7 a.m. Wednesday to get out.

Residents say it was a quiet weekend.

"I've gotten multiple good nights' sleep, a long string of good night sleep than I've had in months and months."

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control previously told the I-Team it could not confirm or deny an investigation, but reiterated that it looks into every complaint received. Also that the sale of alcoholic beverages in California without an appropriate license is a misdemeanor violation of the Business and Professions Code.

San Jose's Code Enforcement deputy director told the I-Team that Code Enforcement opened a case to investigate any potential zoning, building, or municipal code violations within (its) purview. Also that it was coordinating with SJPD on the alleged issues at the townhome.

An attorney for the Homeowners Association said again today, the HOA had no comment.

While the party is over here, neighbors say they hope it doesn't move into someone else's neighborhood.

"Just because they move and do their business someplace else, doesn't mean that everything is fine and legal and on the up and up. It needs to be looked into," said the resident.

There was some small property left behind. According to the eviction notice, if valued at less than $700, the landlord could either throw it away or keep it.

