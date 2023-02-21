2 dogs captured after biting man at San Leandro park, police say

Two dogs are captured after biting a person at San Leandro's Toyon Park Monday afternoon, police said.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two dogs are captured after biting a person at a San Leandro park Monday afternoon, police said.

Police say at 4:25 p.m., two pit bulls attacked a man at Toyon Park on Bancroft Avenue. After the attack, the dogs ran down a courtyard where officers were able to make contact with them without injury.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital. The victim's name and age is unknown at this time.

MORE: Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix, coroner says

ABC7 News was there when one dog was leashed and put into a vehicle.

Officers say they don't know whether the dogs were unleased in the park or if they somehow got away from a nearby residence.

Kids and families at the park were reportedly standing on tops of tables to avoid getting bit by the dogs

The dogs have been transported to animal control, San Leandro police said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live