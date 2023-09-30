San Leandro police are investigating two separate killings outside of the same 24 Hour Fitness gym.

San Leandro police investigating 2 separate killings outside of same gym

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Leandro Police are investigating two separate killings outside of the same gym.

Police say the murders occurred ten days apart in the parking lot of 24-hour Fitness at Bayfair Center.

Police say the first homicide was reported on Thursday, Sept. 14 around 11:50 a.m.

Officers found a man dead inside of a vehicle from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

MORE: Serial killer convicted of Bay Area murders in 1970s dead at 79

The second homicide was reported Sunday, Sept. 24 around 10:40 a.m.

Police say that, again, responding officers located a man dead inside his vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Oakland resident Robert Taylor frequents the gym. On Sunday Taylor said when he pulled up, a coroner was pulling out.

"So it was one officer standing over there, and I asked him what had happened, and he said this is the second homicide," Taylor said.

MORE: 1 woman dead, multiple victims stabbed after group of attacks in Berkeley, police say

Despite seeing the aftermath, Taylor said he feels secure overall.

"Just be aware of your surroundings and what's going on in the parking lot, because other things have happened too," Taylor said.

We spoke to residents who say the news is troubling.

One woman who didn't want to show her face on camera said she goes to the gym every day. This was the first time she's hearing of it and feels shocked.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

San Leandro resident Marcos Arreguin said he feels some anxiety knowing what happened but these incidents won't deter him from coming back to the shopping area.

"I've never felt like unsafe myself, but again, that's just me. I know people -- many other people -- feel a lot differently," Arreguin said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility if the homicides are random acts or connected with each other.

Police say, at this time, no further information will be released.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact SLPD Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278 or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice)

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

.