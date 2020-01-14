CHP video shows San Leandro sideshow, causes traffic jam on Interstate 580

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sideshow happened right off Interstate 580 in San Leandro Sunday night and a CHP helicopter caught it on camera.

In the video, you can clearly see cars spinning around with smoking tires at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Carolyn Street.

RELATED: 71 arrests, 26 vehicles impounded in multiagency sideshow crackdown in Antioch

This went on for several minutes and there was a decent-sized crowd gathered to watch.

While all this was going on, traffic backed up at the freeway exit and on-ramp because of the sideshow blocking the intersection.

The CHP broke it up.

There is no word on whether anyone was arrested or cited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandrochpcaught on videocalifornia highway patrolsideshowcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News