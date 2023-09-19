Joseph Sanchez Munoz beat the odds after receiving three transplants at different points in his life, a recent heart transplant - on top of a liver and kidney transplant.

East Bay teen now healthy, celebrated with car parade after receiving three transplants

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Leandro teen received a hero's welcome in his front yard Sunday.

This comes after a recent heart transplant - on top of a liver and kidney transplant.

He also just battled a serious heart condition for nine months and Joseph was finally able to return home.

A parade of twenty cars and the fire department was there to celebrate Sunday afternoon.

"Thank you everyone who welcomed Joseph in this beautiful car parade, it means a lot to us," Joseph's mom Eleya Munoz Pelayo said. "Thank you to our three organ donors who were able to donate their organs to joseph and for him to be able to be here with us today."

Joseph's mom also says that Joseph is happy and proud to be alive. He is now in great health.

