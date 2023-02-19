  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews battling large fire in San Leandro, officials said

KGO logo
Sunday, February 19, 2023 6:10PM
Crews battling large fire in San Leandro, officials said
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters are battling a large in San Leandro, officials said.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a large in San Leandro, officials said on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. It is burning along the 13,000 block at Washington Ave. near San Leandro Boulevard, officials said.

Officials tell ABC7 News it appears the fire is happening at an abandoned building.

Washington Ave. is currently blocked.

There are no reports of injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW