Firefighters battling 3-alarm commercial building fire in San Leandro

18 minutes ago
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a commercial building fire in San Leandro Tuesday night.

Alameda County Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 9:55 p.m. The structure burning on 139th and Washington Ave has been upgraded to a three-alarm from the initial two-alarm.

Oakland fire are also assisting in the efforts.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

