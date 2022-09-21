Firefighters battling 3-alarm commercial building fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a commercial building fire in San Leandro Tuesday night.

Alameda County Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 9:55 p.m. The structure burning on 139th and Washington Ave has been upgraded to a three-alarm from the initial two-alarm.

Oakland fire are also assisting in the efforts.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

