2 children injured in San Lorenzo freeway shooting, CHP says

Two children were injured in a freeway shooting Saturday night in San Lorenzo, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two children were injured in a freeway shooting Saturday night in San Lorenzo, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two children were injured in a freeway shooting Saturday night in San Lorenzo, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two children were injured in a freeway shooting Saturday night in San Lorenzo, the California Highway Patrol said.

SAN LORENZO, Calif. -- Two children were injured in a freeway shooting Saturday night in San Lorenzo, the California Highway Patrol said.

The children were in the back seat of a vehicle that was northbound on Interstate Highway 880 near Hesperian Boulevard about 7:05 p.m., the CHP said.

Both children were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Andrew Barclay said.

MORE: 8-year-old boy shot by stray bullet on Oakland freeway paralyzed from neck down, family says

8-year-old Asa is paralyzed from the neck down after being shot by a stray bullet on I-580 in Oakland on July 14, according to the family's GoFundMe.

All lanes of northbound 880 were closed for about 30 minutes as the shooting was investigated, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP tip line at (707) 917-4491.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live