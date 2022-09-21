Pedestrian hit, killed; 2 eastbound 92 lanes of San Mateo Bridge closed, CHP says

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two eastbound lanes of the San Mateo bridge are closed Wednesday due to a deadly accident, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP confirms a driver got out of their car and was hit by two vehicles on the Hayward direction of the bridge. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m., initially closing all three eastbound lanes. One lane reopened just after 5:15 a.m.

No word on when the other lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.