Student with minor injuries after knife altercation at San Mateo HS: police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a student had minor injuries after a knife altercation involving a small group of students at a San Mateo High School summer program Friday.

San Mateo police say they arrived on campus quickly and secured the scene for paramedics, who treated the victim.

The school is under secure campus during the investigation.

Police say students are safe and there are no other injuries or threats to the remaining students on campus.

