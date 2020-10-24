All lanes on I-80 in Richmond closed after tanker trunk accident, chemical fire, officials say

Fire out. Crews working on handling gasoline. Evacuation orders changed to shelter in place. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) October 24, 2020

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA-Tanker truck fire between the Hilltop Mall and El Portal westbound lanes of I-80. Avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/F4IR4ACmcL — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) October 24, 2020

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries and Tractor Trailer Fire on I-80 between Hilltop Dr and El Portal Dr in San Pablo. All Lanes Closed in Both Directions. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 24, 2020

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes on I-80 in Richmond are closed after a tanker trunk accident and chemical fire, officials say.Officials issued an evacuation order for nearby residents, but has since lifted; instead, prompting residents to shelter in place.The accident happened around 11:30a.m. on the westbound lanes between Hilltop Dr. and El Portal Dr.Richmond police advises motorists to use alternate routes and avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area.Fire crews are on scene.Injuries have been reported.