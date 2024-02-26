San Pablo neighborhood lockdown lifted, suspect in custody after standoff, sheriff says

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies say the standoff situation in a San Pablo neighborhood that began early Monday is resolved and they're lifting the lockdown.

The long standoff began in the early hours of the morning after a man locked inside a home repeatedly fired off rounds.

The suspect, 38-year-old Leo Ortega of Montalvin Manor, was taken into custody.

He was be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include attempted homicide, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, restraining order violation, negligent discharge of a firearm, and probation violation. Ortega also had a no bail arrest warrant for elder abuse.

This is a breaking news update. Previous article follows.

People living in the Montalvin Manor neighborhood in San Pablo are on lockdown Monday morning because of an armed barricaded suspect, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

This is happening in the area of Rachel Road and Heather Drive, where neighbors got the alert to shelter in place just before 3 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the barricaded suspect is in the 1400 block of Rachel Road.

According to an alert sent by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, people should stay off the phone and not call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency. They are being told to lock their doors and windows and stay inside.

One woman told ABC7 News over the phone that the SWAT team was called in and it appears there's some kind of police standoff involving a neighbor.

Another neighbor ABC7 News spoke with said he left to take his wife to work and wasn't able to get back into the area. Deputies at the roadblock told him it wasn't safe because there was an active shooter in the neighborhood.

"And I got here maybe 5:05 or 5 something and yeah they're not letting anybody in, something about a live shooter," Thad Gardner, a neighbor said. "It's kind of nerve wracking, because it is a pretty good neighborhood. Like every neighborhood, it has its moments, but this is the craziest it's been in 11 years since we've been here."

There are several homes, an apartment complex and a school, Montalvin Elementary School, all within the parameters of the lockdown. The school announced that it would be closed for the day due to the police activity.

