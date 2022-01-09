Lanes reopen after crash kills 1, injures 2 on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, CHP says

Residual Delays on Eastbound I-80 at San Pablo Dam Rd in San Pablo. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) January 9, 2022

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- Traffic is moving again on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, three hours after a fatal collision blocked all lanes on Sunday morning.All lanes reopened about 9:35 a.m. and a Sig Alert was lifted, following a crash involving four vehicles that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital with major injuries.The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. on eastbound I-80, west of San Pablo Dam Road. The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and came to rest in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars, according to the CHP.A man in his mid-20s who was in one of the cars died at the scene. Two other people in the cars were hospitalized, the CHP said.