Lanes reopen after crash kills 1, injures 2 on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, CHP says

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- Traffic is moving again on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, three hours after a fatal collision blocked all lanes on Sunday morning.

All lanes reopened about 9:35 a.m. and a Sig Alert was lifted, following a crash involving four vehicles that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital with major injuries.



The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. on eastbound I-80, west of San Pablo Dam Road. The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and came to rest in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars, according to the CHP.

A man in his mid-20s who was in one of the cars died at the scene. Two other people in the cars were hospitalized, the CHP said.

