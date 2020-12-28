Man arrested after dragging East Bay police officer, leading car chase along I-680

Earlier this morning, San Ramon Police officers were contacting an individual in a suspicious vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee, and one of our officers was dragged by the vehicle. During the incident, a second officer fired several shots (1/3) — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) December 28, 2020

at the suspect and vehicle. Following the shots being fired, a pursuit was initiated and continued into Santa Clara County. The vehicle eventually became disabled, and the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. (2/3) — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) December 28, 2020

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the suspect was not struck by the gunfire or injured. The incident is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and more details will follow later today. (3/3) — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) December 28, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested for hitting a San Ramon officer and dragging him with his car.A second officer opened fire at the suspect but the driver led them on a chase.Police say the suspect drove into Santa Clara County, ending up on Stevens Creek and De Anza Boulevard in Cupertino where deputies spotted him.He eventually stopped at Foothill Boulevard, underneath the I-280 overpass.Officers took the suspect into custody.One officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.