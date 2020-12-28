Man arrested after dragging East Bay police officer, leading car chase along I-680

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested for hitting a San Ramon officer and dragging him with his car.

A second officer opened fire at the suspect but the driver led them on a chase.

Police say the suspect drove into Santa Clara County, ending up on Stevens Creek and De Anza Boulevard in Cupertino where deputies spotted him.

He eventually stopped at Foothill Boulevard, underneath the I-280 overpass.

Officers took the suspect into custody.

One officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.


