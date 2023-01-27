San Ramon Valley High School issues apology for racist remark made by student during basketball game

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Administrators at San Ramon Valley High school in Danville are apologizing for a racist remark made by students during a basketball game Wednesday night.

According to a statement from Principal Whitney Cottrell, the students used racist language toward a member of the Dublin High School team while he was shooting a free throw.

"I want to be clear that in no uncertain terms, racist language or racial slurs will not be tolerated, whether our students are in school or elsewhere," she said in a statement sent out to parents Thursday.

"I implore you to use this opportunity to talk to your students about the vital role we all play in interrupting acts of hate and what it means to be an upstander -- someone who intervenes on behalf of someone who is being harmed. We know some students think it's just a funny joke to use racist language and slurs, but that is just not the case. It's offensive, and unacceptable, period," Cottrell's statement continues to say, encouraging parents and students to follow the "if you see something, say something" approach by reporting similar incidents to the school."

"I challenge you all to take an intentional step this week to build environments where everyone feels welcomed and safe. We encourage you to engage in conversation with your students about the damaging effects of slurs and biased language such as the n-word."

Cottrell says disciplinary action is being taken.

