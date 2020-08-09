Man arrested after allegedly ramming SUV into Santa Clara Co. jail gate, kicking deputy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly ramming his SUV into a gate at the Santa Clara County jail.

The sheriff's department said Modesto Esquivel was arrested on charges of felony vandalism and battery on a peace officer.

Esquivel allegedly kicked a sheriff's deputy during the incident.



Video shows significant damage to the jail's gate.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesanta clara countyjailsheriff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Firefighter injured, 11 displaced in SF fire
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
Show More
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
Police investigating homicide in Oakland
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
UC mandates flu shot for students, staff
Here's what will look different when hotels reopen in SF
More TOP STORIES News