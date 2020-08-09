Man arrested after allegedly ramming SUV into Santa Clara Co. jail gate, kicking deputy

The sheriff's department said Modesto Esquivel was arrested on charges of felony vandalism and battery on a peace officer.
Esquivel allegedly kicked a sheriff's deputy during the incident.
51 yr old Modesto Esquivel was arrested for felony vandalism and battery on a peace officer. Esquivel rammed his SUV into the security gate at the Main Jail and kicked a deputy during the incident. Thank you @SantaClaraPD @CampbellPolice @SanJosePD @SunnyvaleDPS for assisting. pic.twitter.com/IvFFwpN9WE— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 9, 2020
Video shows significant damage to the jail's gate.
The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
No one was hurt.