vote 2020

Record-breaking voter turnout recorded in Santa Clara County ahead of election day

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Voters in Santa Clara County are breaking records thanks to the staggering number of ballots returned by mail or at drop-off boxes. As of Monday morning, 617,000 ballots were received and counted.

"As soon as the doors open people are ready to come in here and vote," said Evelyn Mendez, Public and Legislative Affairs Manager for Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

There was a steady trickle of people voting in person Monday at the Registrar of Voters in Santa Clara County. 14,000 people have cast ballots at the 100 Vote Centers countywide so far.

MAP: Every Bay Area voting location

A record-breaking number of ballots deposited at drop-off boxes or mailed have already been received and counted.

"This is a record-breaking year across the board for registration and for turnout," said Mendez.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, 724,500 ballots were cast in the county with 631,000 ballots already received this year even before election day.

In Santa Clara County the registrar started counting ballots 29 days prior to election day so the office is anticipating comprehensive results will be ready at 8 p.m. election night despite high voter turnout by mail.

RELATED: Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Not sure how to vote early in California? Here's what you need to know if you want to vote in-person and where to find your polling location for the November 2020 election.



"People realize that their vote does matter and maybe we took it for granted before," said Francis Vo.

Vo dropped his ballot off at the registrar's office Monday morning.

Votes dropped off at ballot boxed are collected by pairs by office staff to ensure they are collected safely and none go missing.

Roshan Sriram made sure he didn't miss the election. He took advantage of the option to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.

RELATED: What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors

He was drawn in by the presidential race and Prop 22 involving Uber and Lyft drivers.

"It's hard not to do it with all of the hype around and the attention drawn towards it," said Sriram.

He's now encouraging others to do the same.

"1555 Berger Drive - come on down. It takes about 30 minutes tops," he said

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesanta clara countyvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
SF voters could break turnout record
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF voters could break turnout record
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
Will loser of the presidential election accept the result?
Early voting shatters records in Calif.
Bay Area could get first taste of autumn rain this weekend
Show More
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Day-use reservations no longer needed at Yosemite National Park
More TOP STORIES News