Santa Clara police find gun under pumpkin in illegal sideshow, shots fired investigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara police found a gun under a pumpkin as they investigated reports of shots fired at an illegal sideshow over Halloween weekend.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Two adults were arrested and three juveniles were cited as a result of the investigation.

Officers responded to the intersection of De La Cruz Blvd. and Laurelwood Rd. around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, where they saw two cars, as well as a damaged Nissan, fleeing the scene of the sideshow. They attempted to stop the Nissan, but it sped off and officers did not follow.

RELATED: How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows

Passengers of two other cars then said that people in the Nissan shot at them.

Officers continued to search the area, and found the Nissan several blocks away with bullet holes that appeared to be shot from inside the car. A 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested, and three were given Juvenile Contact Report citations.

A gun was found under a pumpkin as Santa Clara police investigated shots fired at an illegal sideshow. Santa Clara police

Shell casings were also found in the car and on one of the suspects.

During the investigation, police found a loaded, "privately made" gun underneath a pumpkin on a resident's porch.

They say that they are working to identify those involved in the sideshow.