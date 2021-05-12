Santa Clara University president resigns after reports of inappropriate behavior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara University President Father Kevin O'Brien announced Wednesday he is resigning and has entered a rehab program for his use of alcohol and stress management.In an email to faculty and students, Father O'Brien said concerns were raised in early March about his behavior in certain social settings that "did not meet the highest standards of decorum expected of me as a Jesuit."The email went on to say that after an investigation it was determined that he enter a "therapeutic program" to address his alcohol use and stress management issues. Father O'Brien says the program is expected to take four to six months.Here's a statement from university officials in response to Father O'Brien's announcement:Father O'Brien was named Santa Clara University president in early 2019 and started his position in July of that year.