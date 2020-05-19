Arrest made in kidnap, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive Tushar Atre

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Several suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Santa Cruz County tech executive Tushar Atre, the sheriff's department announced Tuesday.

On October 1, 2019 Tushar Atre was kidnapped from his home in Santa Cruz County and found murdered several hours later at a property in the Santa Cruz Mountains.


During the investigation, deputies released surveillance video showing possible suspects, walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive, near Atre's home.

However, deputies have not released the names of those arrested on Tuesday.


Officials say details will be released at a Press Conference on Thursday.

