Mother, child found dead in Santa Rosa apartment ID'd by coroner

A woman and a boy were found dead Wednesday morning in a Santa Rosa apartment, police said.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Authorities in Sonoma County have released the name of the mother and child found dead in Santa Rosa last Wednesday, plus more information about the case.

Cinthya Salcido Fimbres, 54, and her son, Maximus Monroy, 10, were found dead in the bathroom of their residence in the 500 block of Summerfield Road.

Autopsies on both were carried out on Thursday and the final coroner's report has not yet been completed. However, Santa Rosa police said Fimbres died of self-inflicted wounds caused by a cutting instrument. Monroy's cause of death is still being determined, but police said he did not have any visible injuries.

Police initially received a call at 7:50 a.m. about two people possibly deceased in an apartment, and officers arrived at the residence and found the woman and boy unresponsive. Medical personnel responded to the scene and determined both had died.

