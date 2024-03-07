Woman and child found dead at Santa Rosa apartments, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A woman and a boy were found dead Wednesday morning in a Santa Rosa apartment, police said.

Police received a call at 7:50 a.m. about two people possibly deceased in an apartment located in the 500 block of Summerfield Road.

Officers arrived at the residence and found the woman and boy unresponsive. Medical personnel responded to the scene and determined both had died.

Police say they believe they were mother and son. The boy was approximately 10 years old.

The cause of death is currently being investigated and police say there's no known threat to public safety.

Police say they expect autopsy results later this week.

Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Investigations Team (VCI) and Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team (DVSA) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. SRPD VCI is responsible for investigating unexplained adult deaths, and SRPD DVSA is responsible for investigating the unexplained deaths of juveniles.

Police said names of the deceased won't be released at this time. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available throughout the investigation.

