2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at San Leandro apartment building, sheriff says

Three people were shot in San Leandro Saturday afternoon. Two of them were pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

Three people were shot in San Leandro Saturday afternoon. Two of them were pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

Three people were shot in San Leandro Saturday afternoon. Two of them were pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

Three people were shot in San Leandro Saturday afternoon. Two of them were pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- Three people were shot in San Leandro Saturday afternoon.

Two of them were pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Miramonte Avenue near Foothill Boulevard. Alameda County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2000 block of Miramonte Avenue in Unincorporated San Leandro for reports of a shooting.

Deputies say they located an unresponsive adult male suspect in his 30s down outside of the complex. Deputies rendered aid, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Two adult male victims who were also located in a nearby apartment at that location and suffered gunshot wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures on both before paramedics arrived and transported them to a nearby hospital. Authorities say one victim is a 55-year-old male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was a male in his 30s who was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

Investigators say they are working with the family to sort out the details of the shooting, which they have determined resulted from a family disturbance that occurred at that location. There are no outstanding suspects. Authorities have not said whether any arrests have been made.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live