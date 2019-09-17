Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man who was suspected of killing his infant child when both were found in a west Santa Rosa residence Saturday died in a hospital Monday night, police said.Officers found 29-year-old Patrick Oneill unconscious next to his deceased 13-month-old child on the floor of a back bedroom of a residence in the 200 block of Darek Drive around 12:50 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Oneill was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police said were "life-threatening injuries."Officers also found signs of recent drug use next to where the child was found, and detectives were still investigating the case at the time of Oneill's death, police said.Police said there were no signs of physical violence, but they believed Oneill's actions caused the infant's death.