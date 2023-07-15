6 injured after tree falls in Santa Rosa park, fire officials say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A fallen tree in Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa left six people injured Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 10:46 a.m. and are evaluating the victims.

Initial reports from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say one person sustained major injuries, one person had moderate injuries and four people had minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.