6 injured after tree falls in Santa Rosa park, fire officials say

Bay City News
Saturday, July 15, 2023 7:38PM
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A fallen tree in Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa left six people injured Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 10:46 a.m. and are evaluating the victims.

Initial reports from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say one person sustained major injuries, one person had moderate injuries and four people had minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
