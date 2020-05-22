Society

University of California eliminates SAT, ACT testing as admissions requirement for freshman students

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The University of California Board of Regents unanimously voted Thursday to eliminate the SAT and ACT tests as a requirement for incoming freshman students.

The testing requirement will be eliminated permanently, but the UC system intends to have a new standardized test in place for students in the fall of 2025.

"Today's decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University's undergraduate admissions," said UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. "We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC."

The SAT and ACT tests can still be used when considering a student for admissions in the fall of 2021 and 2022, but the test will be optional.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, UC campuses will not consider either test when deciding on a student's admission.

The UC hopes to have another test in place for freshman students enrolling in the fall of 2025.

If there is no test in place by then, the SAT and ACT tests will remain eliminated for California students.

The writing portion of the exams will not be used in a student's admission beginning next fall.

News of the UC considering eliminating the standardized test requirement first surfaced in February.

UC Berkeley's chancellor spoke out in November against the exam requirement, saying the tests "really contribute to the inequities of our system."

For more information on the change, see the full statement from the UC here.

There are a total of nine UC campuses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklanducschool testinguc berkeleycollegetests
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
UC considers getting rid of SAT, ACT for admissions requirement
UC leaders support dropping use of SAT, ACT from admissions requirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SF nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
13 wide Bay Area hiking trails where it's easy to social distance
The best time to use California EDD website for unemployment claims
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued
Show More
Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more
Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
More TOP STORIES News