Sausalito swears in 1st LGBTQ+ police chief: Meet Officer Stacie Gregory

"I'm proud to be that person. I'm proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community."

Sausalito swore in a new police chief Saturday making history along the way putting its first LGBTQ+ person into the position.

Sausalito swore in a new police chief Saturday making history along the way putting its first LGBTQ+ person into the position.

Sausalito swore in a new police chief Saturday making history along the way putting its first LGBTQ+ person into the position.

Sausalito swore in a new police chief Saturday making history along the way putting its first LGBTQ+ person into the position.

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sausalito swore in a new police chief Saturday making history along the way putting its first LGBTQ+ person into the position.

"I'm proud to be that person. I'm proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community," said Sausalito Police Chief, Stacie Gregory.

The 27-year veteran acknowledges those who came before her.

MORE: Laphonza Butler: What we know about Newsom's pick to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Here's what to know about Laphonza Butler, first lesbian woman picked by Gov. Gavin Newsom to temporarily fill late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat

"There are many female chiefs before me and currently in the state of California that are lesbians and I'm just honored to be on that list."

The Napa native gave her mother and father the honor of pinning her badge.

The chief sharing an emotional moment as she looked to her wife and two young daughters.

"She cares for her family very deeply," said her wife, Katrina Gregory. "We feel super grateful. The fact that we have been able to have two beautiful twin daughters and raise them in a loving, supporting family and they are so proud of her."

The City of Sausalito forgoing a formal recruitment putting Gregory in the position based on what's described as a distinguished career; she's also been serving as interim chief for the past two years.

"Chief Gregory has been a veteran of our force for 27 years, and she's been a steady cornerstone of the Department," said Sausalito Mayor, Ian Patrick Sobieski. "The loyalty she commands inside the department made her a perfect fit."

MORE: San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata announces retirement after 28 years with department

The appointment comes on the heels of a year that saw hundreds of bills being introduced across the country taking aim at LGBTQ+ rights.

MORE: First openly gay person to head San Francisco's POA speaks on issues facing department

San Francisco's police union has a new leader who reflects the diversity of the city.

"I'm confident in who I am. I'm confident in who I represent. You know, and I'll continue to fight for, you know, the rights that, you know, are being challenged," said Gregory, adding she will also continue to share her message:

"Especially to young gays and lesbians, is to be yourself and not try to fit into that mold. Of what people expect from you."

"Well, we knew it was coming because she wanted it," said Steve Gregory, her father.

"She's a very determined and very compassionate person," added her mother, Jane Gregory. "I was very proud to pin that badge on her."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live