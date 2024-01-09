SJPD Chief Anthony Mata announces retirement after 28 years with department

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata will leave the department in March after about three years in the position and 28 years with the department.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata will leave the department in March after about three years in the position and 28 years with the department.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata will leave the department in March after about three years in the position and 28 years with the department.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata will leave the department in March after about three years in the position and 28 years with the department.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's police chief Anthony Mata has announced he is retiring after 28 years and is taking a new position.

In a release posted on the department's website, Chief Mata said he will leave the force in March.

He has been police chief for about three years.

Chief Mata will transition to a new role as the newly appointed Investigations Bureau Chief for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

"I believe it is the right time for me to embark on a new role with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office," Chief Mata said. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout my career."

In the release, Mayor Matt Mahan thanked Mata for his years of service.

"Safety relies on mutual trust and respect between law enforcement and the community - and during his tenure as Chief, Tony has won both the trust of the neighborhoods he protects and the respect of the force he leads," Mayor Mahan said.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live