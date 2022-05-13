San Jose officer accused of masturbating inside family's home in latest case of alleged misconduct

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11807661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DeJon Packer, a rookie San Jose police officer who died at his Milpitas home in March passed from "fentanyl toxicity," the medical examiner said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is calling for action after several recent allegations of police misconduct.A San Jose officer was arrested Thursday for indecent exposure, accused of masturbating inside a family's home while he was on duty.Police Chief Anthony Mata personally escorted the man out of the building Thursday.It was the fourth misconduct allegation that's come to light in the past week.The mayor says he's confident that officers committing crimes like this will be identified and taken off the force."I'm very concerned about the number of incidents that we've seen, particularly given that these tend to be young officers that tells me that that maybe something very seriously wrong with whatever we're doing about screening and backgrounding and we need to figure that out," Mayor Liccardo said.Another recent case was confirmed Thursday in which an officer allegedly traded a meth pipe in exchange for information.The mayor says he expects to hear a recommendation from San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a matter of days.