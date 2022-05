SJPD officer accused of sexual misconduct while responding to call, report says

EMBED >More News Videos The City of San Jose and San Jose Police Department say they have had enough of police officers tarnishing the department's reputation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, there are disturbing allegations surrounding a San Jose police officer, accused of performing a lewd sex act inside a home while responding to a call.It comes only days after the city and police department announced a crackdown on officer misconduct.The allegation is serious, a source told the Bay Area News Group that a San Jose officer is accused of masturbating inside a family's home while on duty.This new, more detailed information comes days after the police department confirmed Tuesday that an investigation into sexual misconduct was going on."That officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, there is an investigation into that. We will coordinate with the district attorney's office and any criminal charges that are appropriate will absolutely be sought and any disciplinary action will be taken," Assistant Chief Paul Joseph said at the Tuesday press conference.The San Jose Police Officer's Association reacted to the report Friday afternoon."Once we heard these allegations, we were absolutely shocked and disgusted," Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association. "I mean, this is absolutely not reflective of who our hard-working men and women of the San Jose Police Department are and if the facts are proven to be true, then this person has no place in law enforcement."ABC7 reached out to the police department about the allegations and received a statement from the police chief:The details of the sexual misconduct allegation come after both the City of San Jose and the police department called for a crackdown on misconductIn addition to the sexual misconduct investigation, an alcohol abuse investigation is ongoing after allegations that an officer showed up to the Brandon Cuellar kidnapping investigation drunk.There's also an investigation into the death of San Jose police officer DeJon Packer who died of a fentanyl overdose."A lot of this, especially recent is making this take a very hard look at our hiring standards or background processes," Pritchard said. "And really trying to figure out and determine did we miss something because the caliber of San Jose police officers out there is far exceeds anything across this nation."