SJPD officer accused of sexual misconduct while responding to call, report says

It comes only days after the city and police department announced a crackdown on officer misconduct.
The allegation is serious, a source told the Bay Area News Group that a San Jose officer is accused of masturbating inside a family's home while on duty.
This new, more detailed information comes days after the police department confirmed Tuesday that an investigation into sexual misconduct was going on.
"That officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, there is an investigation into that. We will coordinate with the district attorney's office and any criminal charges that are appropriate will absolutely be sought and any disciplinary action will be taken," Assistant Chief Paul Joseph said at the Tuesday press conference.
The San Jose Police Officer's Association reacted to the report Friday afternoon.
"Once we heard these allegations, we were absolutely shocked and disgusted," Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association. "I mean, this is absolutely not reflective of who our hard-working men and women of the San Jose Police Department are and if the facts are proven to be true, then this person has no place in law enforcement."
ABC7 reached out to the police department about the allegations and received a statement from the police chief:
On Tuesday of this week, during a press conference press conference, I made it clear that I will not make excuses for criminal conduct from a Police Officer. We are and should be held to the highest standards. That is what the public expects of us and what I expect of the men and women who serve and protect San José. Let me start by sharing my commitment to transparency. The days of saying this is a "personnel matter" are over in the San Jose Police Department. My administration and I will share what we can when it comes to investigations. Although the amount of information we can provide may be limited, we will provide it. I would like to propose changes to the disciplinary process that will allow me to speak openly with the public about cases where I believe termination is the only option. If true, any conduct similar to what has been alleged will result in termination as quickly as the system allows me to do so. It will also include criminal prosecution and decertification as a Police Officer. One of the greatest challenges as Chief of Police are the limitations on what I can say regarding misconduct investigations. The law and Officer rights must be taken into consideration. There are also limitations on how fast I can officially fire an Officer in a case like this. Hence, why I stood before our City on Tuesday to share my expectations. l reiterate - when an Officer violates the public's trust, they will be held accountable. When an Officer is convicted of criminal conduct, I will personally walk them out the door. I also stand behind the following words: "To the men and women of the San José Police Department: do not, let me repeat, do not let the actions and behavior of a few impede the outstanding work you do daily. To all who wear a uniform, wear a badge, and represent this profession in an unsullied manner I apologize. When any Officer, regardless of the agency, county, or state, tarnishes the badge we all suffer the consequences."
The details of the sexual misconduct allegation come after both the City of San Jose and the police department called for a crackdown on misconduct
In addition to the sexual misconduct investigation, an alcohol abuse investigation is ongoing after allegations that an officer showed up to the Brandon Cuellar kidnapping investigation drunk.
There's also an investigation into the death of San Jose police officer DeJon Packer who died of a fentanyl overdose.
"A lot of this, especially recent is making this take a very hard look at our hiring standards or background processes," Pritchard said. "And really trying to figure out and determine did we miss something because the caliber of San Jose police officers out there is far exceeds anything across this nation."
