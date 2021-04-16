climate of hope

How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money

ABC spoke with food storage experts and minimalist influencers Roshanda "Roe" Cummings and Erin "E" Johnson for some tips
By Ashley Mackey and Emily Holshouser
EMBED <>More Videos

How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money

Earth Day is kicking off next week and those who are looking to get involved in helping the environment may want to check out the Jar Method.

ABC spoke with food storage experts and minimalist influencers Roshanda "Roe" Cummings and Erin "E" Johnson about how they've coached people on how to save their produce while also saving money.

"We just tracked our waste for two days over the over the weekend," Cummings said. "And had some realizations... that we need to make some changes."

Cummings and Johnson have laid out steps on ways to store different produce in glass jars, which makes the food last longer. For more tips on how to use the Jar Method, watch the video above.

The method not only helps save your food and money, but it also helps to reduce your waste. To learn about living a zero-waste lifestyle, click here.

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16 and on Hulu beginning April 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community journalistour americafoodweatherin the communityu.s. & worldclimate changeclimate of hope
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE OF HOPE
Our America: Climate of Hope
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
Zero-Waste Challenge: Going waste-free for one week
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News