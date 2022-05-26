Police patrol Bay Area schools in light of Texas shooting, offering peace of mind

Novato police told the community to expect an increased presence near their schools. There was never a threat but it was the reassurance they needed.
"This is definitely peace of mind for the children, the staff the parents and out community to know that we are in partnership and when someone goes wrong somewhere else we are going to precautions that we need to take in order to provide safety for everyone," explained Jan Derby, Superintendent of the Novato Unified School District.
At Foothill Middle School in Walnut Creek, parents dropped their kids off at school, some admitted talking to them about gun violence.
"'Had to have that conversation in the past. I try not to over-talk it because I don't want to make my child nervous and worry about going to school everyday," said one mother.
Schools typically follow safety procedures, but Wednesday they were hyper-vigilant. At the Oakland School for the Arts, parents were notified about a student not being allowed back on campus.
"It has come to our attention that a student posted a video of himself shooting a gun yesterday morning." Police were at the school early as parents were dropping them off.
The school kept busy supporting parents concerned about their children's safety. Meanwhile, in San Francisco students at one school, Lincoln High, transformed their anguish into something meaningful.
Students formed a circle with 21 chairs. Each one had flowers and a picture of a child who was killed in the Texas school shooting. Two chairs were reserved for the two adults who also died.
"That made me think what if my brothers lost their lives, how would I feel. That really hit home," expressed Tyreque Elleston, a senior at Lincoln High.
"Many of these kids should have been able to have fulfilling lives, should have been able to go past 19, should have been able to graduate. Schools should be an environment where we can all enjoy and feel safe learning," added Jose Hernandez, also a student at Lincoln.