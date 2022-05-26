Society

Police patrol Bay Area schools in light of Texas shooting, offering peace of mind

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police patrol Bay Area schools in light of TX shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police in different cities in the Bay Area made it a point to let schools know they were patrolling the area in light of Tuesday's shooting. With less than two weeks left of school, parents are, understandably, concerned.

Novato police told the community to expect an increased presence near their schools. There was never a threat but it was the reassurance they needed.

"This is definitely peace of mind for the children, the staff the parents and out community to know that we are in partnership and when someone goes wrong somewhere else we are going to precautions that we need to take in order to provide safety for everyone," explained Jan Derby, Superintendent of the Novato Unified School District.

VIDEO: 4th-grade teacher, 10-year-old boy who was 'life of the party' among Texas school shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. Now their names, faces and stories are beginning to emerge.



At Foothill Middle School in Walnut Creek, parents dropped their kids off at school, some admitted talking to them about gun violence.

"'Had to have that conversation in the past. I try not to over-talk it because I don't want to make my child nervous and worry about going to school everyday," said one mother.

Schools typically follow safety procedures, but Wednesday they were hyper-vigilant. At the Oakland School for the Arts, parents were notified about a student not being allowed back on campus.

"It has come to our attention that a student posted a video of himself shooting a gun yesterday morning." Police were at the school early as parents were dropping them off.

VIDEO: Texas tragedy: Bay Area mental health experts address ways to process grief, help children cope
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area mental health experts are sharing ways we might process the news of the mass shooting at Texas elementary school.



The school kept busy supporting parents concerned about their children's safety. Meanwhile, in San Francisco students at one school, Lincoln High, transformed their anguish into something meaningful.

Students formed a circle with 21 chairs. Each one had flowers and a picture of a child who was killed in the Texas school shooting. Two chairs were reserved for the two adults who also died.

"That made me think what if my brothers lost their lives, how would I feel. That really hit home," expressed Tyreque Elleston, a senior at Lincoln High.

"Many of these kids should have been able to have fulfilling lives, should have been able to go past 19, should have been able to graduate. Schools should be an environment where we can all enjoy and feel safe learning," added Jose Hernandez, also a student at Lincoln.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan francisconovatooaklandwalnut creeksafetyschoolmass shootingpolicestudentsuvalde school shootingmemorial
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader's desk at NorCal school
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, teacher killed
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Presidio unsafe for visitors due to staffing crisis, labor union says
Show More
Former Capital Cities/ABC Chairman and CEO Tom Murphy dies at 96
Woman's tax refund, wages seized to pay back money EDD sent to crook
Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013
SJSU athletes tackle mental health stigma
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
More TOP STORIES News