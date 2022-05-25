4th-grade teacher, 10-year-old boy who was 'life of the party' among Texas school shooting victims

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The alleged gunman -- identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School -- is dead, authorities said.
Here's what we know about the victims so far.
Eliahana Cruz Torres
Adolfo Cruz spent more than 10 hours standing outside of Robb Elementary to find answers about his granddaughter, Eliahana Cruz Torres.
Late Tuesday night, he found out she was killed, Cruz told ABC News Wednesday morning.
Amerie jo Garza, 10
Amerie jo Garza's father, Angel Garza, told ABC News that his daughter just turned 10 two weeks ago -- her birthday was May 10. Garza met with U.S. Marshals Tuesday night, who informed him that his daughter had been killed in the shooting at her elementary school.
"Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby," Garza wrote in a statement to ABC News. "She's been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me."
Xavier Lopez, 10
Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez died in Tuesday's elementary school shooting, his family confirmed to ABC News.
According to his cousin, Xavier's mom was at his awards ceremony one to two hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she would see him.
"When his parents had BBQs, he was always the life of the party ... He liked dancing. He always loved doing things with his mom. Doing face masks. Doing TikToks. He just did a TikTok the other day with her," the child's grandmother, Amelia Sandoval, told ABC News.
Uziyah Garcia, 8
At Uvalde's civic center, Manny Renfro learned that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed, the told the Associated Press.
Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.
"We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good," Renfro said. "There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."
Eva Mireles, 44
Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school, was killed in the shooting, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News. She had been a teacher in the school district for approximately 17 years, Delgado said.
"I'm furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all," Delgado said. "This is my hometown, a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones."
"All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all," she said.
She was remembered as a loving mother and wife.
"She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed," said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
The Associated Press and ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.