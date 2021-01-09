7 CA superintendents issue letter to Gov. Newsom, listing concerns over schools reopening

"There needs to be from the state actual state standards concerning what is safe, and when it is safe to return. And that hasn't happened at this point," said Superintendent Vincent Matthews with San Francisco Unified School District.
That concern prompted a letter from seven major urban school districts in California, including S.F. United and Oakland United. In the letter, they say a patchwork of standards across more than a thousand school districts would impact low-income schools.
Last week, Governor Newsom announced an optimistic plan to reopen schools as early as February.
RELATED: Reopening CA Schools: Some praise Newsom's plan, others say it's too difficult for some districts
In the letter, the Superintendents also say:
The plan fails to address the needs of the urban school districts that serve nearly a quarter of California students, almost all of whom live below the poverty level.
"I think that a big part of opening those schools are state standards," said Supt. Matthews about the February opening target.
Superintendents listed eight issues to be addressed that include state standards, a plan to help special education students and a vaccination timetable, announced no later than February 1.
The superintendents say they also need clarification on the governor's promise of $2 billion dollars.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Bay Area parents, teachers react to California's new school reopening plan
"It shouldn't be taking funds out of the classroom to fund other initiatives. Those dollars should definitely not come out of Prop 98," said Matthews.
In a statement, Oakland Unified's Superintendent, Kyla Johnson-Trammell said:
"We simply need to continue to work together to refine the approach with the needs of urban school districts and equity in mind."
In his budget briefing, the governor talked about addressing equity, but no details on how it will be applied to schools reopening.
"We are investing our energy and our focus to deal with the disproportionate impacts of this pandemic on the issues impacting our low income communities," he said.
Supt. Matthews said they are hopeful they will open dialogue with the letter, but have not heard back yet from the Governor about a meeting.
"It's a sit down with the governor. And with those who are creating either a proposal or what's going to be implemented," he said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic