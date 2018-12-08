SCIENCE

Rocket launching from Santa Barbara may be visible in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

If you see a bright flash in the sky tonight, it may be a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara. (KGO-TV)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) --
If you see a bright flash in the sky tonight, it may be a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara.

Launches from the base have been quite the sight in the past.

The video above is from a different launch in October.

RELATED: SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area

Tonight's launch was originally scheduled for Friday, but got postponed due to technical issues.

The launch tonight is scheduled for 8:06 p.m.

The rocket is carrying a secretive satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacerocketrocket launchsatellitesufoSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Renovations kick off at Western Addition's Margaret Hayward Playground
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
More Science
Top Stories
Naughty or nice? Santacon invades San Francisco
A's prospect Kyler Murray wins Heisman Trophy
Cirque du Soleil performer recovering after SF accident
Anthony York, younger brother for 49ers CEO, dies at age 35
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Show More
Lake Tahoe resorts opening up for the season
Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
More News