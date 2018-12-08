If you see a bright flash in the sky tonight, it may be a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara.Launches from the base have been quite the sight in the past.The video above is from a different launch in October.Tonight's launch was originally scheduled for Friday, but got postponed due to technical issues.The launch tonight is scheduled for 8:06 p.m.The rocket is carrying a secretive satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.