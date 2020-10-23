Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson to appear in Stanislaus County court today

The California Supreme Court ordered a reexamination of Peterson's murder charges due to possible juror misconduct.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. -- Scott Peterson will appear in the Stanislaus County Superior Court on Friday morning.

RELATED: Scott Peterson's murder convictions to be reexamined in California court

Friday morning's hearing will determine if he needs to be represented by the public defender's office or retain private trial counsel. Peterson is on the calendar for 8:30 am.

Peterson was convicted in 2005 of murdering his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son in a highly publicized case that made national headlines.

The state's highest court reversed Peterson's death penalty conviction in August.

