Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson exposed to COVID-19, new trial hearing moved to August

((Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool))

A hearing surrounding a new trial for convicted murderer, Scott Peterson that was scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to August.

Officials say that Peterson was exposed to COVID-19 while in his pod at San Quentin and is on a "loose quarantine." One of Peterson's attorneys recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The hearing has been rescheduled for August 11 at 10 am.

In 2004, Peterson was found guilty of killing his pregnant wife, Laci. He was convicted of two counts of murder.

He was originally sentenced to death in 2005, but the California Supreme Court overturned that death sentence earlier last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scott peterson
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCOTT PETERSON
Day 2 of Scott Peterson new trial hearing turns emotional
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
Scott Peterson's family still split over his guilt in murder of Laci
Will Scott Peterson get a new trial? Convicted killer faces judge
TOP STORIES
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
NorCal Planned Parenthood clinics ready for influx of patients
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in San Jose, police say
Beloved Bay Area theme park to close in 11 years after land sold
Best moments from 2022 SF Pride Parade
Daily Harvest responds after customers sickened, hospitalized
Show More
Boy Scouts jump into action after Missouri Amtrak train derailment
Bystander killed in high-speed crash in Oakland ID'd
Airbnb makes global party ban permanent, saying it works
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Lake County, USGS says
Survivor of priest abuse speaks out as new law leads to lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News