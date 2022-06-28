Scott Peterson exposed to COVID-19, new trial hearing moved to August

A hearing surrounding a new trial for convicted murderer, Scott Peterson that was scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to August.Officials say that Peterson was exposed to COVID-19 while in his pod at San Quentin and is on a "loose quarantine." One of Peterson's attorneys recently tested positive for COVID-19.The hearing has been rescheduled for August 11 at 10 am.In 2004, Peterson was found guilty of killing his pregnant wife, Laci. He was convicted of two counts of murder.He was originally sentenced to death in 2005, but the California Supreme Court overturned that death sentence earlier last year.