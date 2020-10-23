Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson penalty phase to be retried, prosecutors say

The California Supreme Court ordered a reexamination of Peterson's murder charges due to possible juror misconduct.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Stanislaus County District Attorney's office announced in court today it will retry the penalty phase in the case of convicted murderer Scott Peterson.

The California Supreme Court ordered a reexamination of Peterson's murder charges due to possible juror misconduct.

Peterson appeared at the hearing remotely via video conference from San Quentin Prison.

Peterson will be represented by attorney Pat Harris, who was involved in the original trial with defense counsel Mark Geragos. The public defender's office was relieved.

A new court date was set for November 6.

Peterson was convicted in 2005 of murdering his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son in a highly publicized case that made national headlines.

The state's highest court reversed Peterson's death penalty conviction in August.

