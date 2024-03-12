Scott Peterson murder case returns to court after LA Innocence Project requests new evidence

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson will be represented by the LA Innocence Project during a status hearing as part of his effort to get a new trial.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson will appear virtually before a San Mateo County judge Tuesday as part of his effort to get a new trial.

The status hearing comes after a filing in January by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which will be representing Peterson.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project claims to have newly discovered evidence supporting Peterson's claim of innocence in the death of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son in 2002.

Now, they're seeking dozens of items they say they could not locate in Peterson's trial files.

"The fact that they are looking at the Scott Peterson case 20 years later speaks volumes that there could be issues there," legal analyst Steven Clark said. "Is there information or evidence that Laci Peterson could have still been alive when Scott Peterson went fishing on Christmas Eve 2002? That will be Scott Peterson's last best hope."

Peterson is expected to join the court hearing remotely.

