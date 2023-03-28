  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Iconic Pacifica bowling alley Sea Bowl closing down after over 6 decades

KGO logo
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 12:25PM
Iconic Bay Area bowling alley closing down after over 6 decades
EMBED <>More Videos

Sea Bowl, a bowling alley that served the residents of Pacifica for six decades, is closing down.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A bowling alley that served the residents of Pacifica for over 60 years is closing down.

The owners of Sea Bowl Entertainment Center say they're retiring and will close their family business at the end of May.

VIDEO: Beloved SF cafe closing after nearly 21 years amid 'worrying trend' of shuttered businesses

Sea Bowl is a big place, with 32 lanes, along with an arcade, billiards, and restaurant.

It opened back in 1959.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW