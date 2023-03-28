Sea Bowl, a bowling alley that served the residents of Pacifica for six decades, is closing down.

Iconic Pacifica bowling alley Sea Bowl closing down after over 6 decades

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A bowling alley that served the residents of Pacifica for over 60 years is closing down.

The owners of Sea Bowl Entertainment Center say they're retiring and will close their family business at the end of May.

VIDEO: Beloved SF cafe closing after nearly 21 years amid 'worrying trend' of shuttered businesses

Sea Bowl is a big place, with 32 lanes, along with an arcade, billiards, and restaurant.

It opened back in 1959.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live