EXCLUSIVE: Charges dropped against sisters of Sean Monterrosa, man killed by Vallejo officer

In October, officers arrested his sisters, who were protesting outside Governor Newsom's home. Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa say charges against them have now been dropped.
"I'm just happy we're putting this behind us," said Ashley Monterrosa.
"It's one of those things that it took too long but, you know, at the end of the day, we're going to keep doing whatever we can to make sure my brother's story is known, but we're relieved to know that's not something over our shoulders anymore," said Michelle Monterrosa.
The California Highway Patrol arrested 17 protesters, including the sisters for protesting outside Governor Gavin Newsom's home October 2, the 4-month anniversary of their brother Sean Monterrosa's death.
June 2, a Vallejo police officer shot and killed Monterrosa. The officer fired from the backseat of an unmarked vehicle hitting and killing Monterrosa, who was outside a Walgreens where there had been a looting.
Vallejo police said he was crouched down in a half kneeling position, moving his hands towards his waist area, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a hammer.
Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recused herself from the case. The Attorney General declined to investigate, though the AG's office is investigating the destruction of the windshield by police, which was evidence.
The Monterrosa sisters have wanted to meet with the governor.
Last month, ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow asked him for the second time if he'd be willing.
"I'm open to that, I'm open to that. I'm always open to that but let me get the facts and the basis of what the investigation looks like," the governor said November 3.
To date, the sisters say they have not heard from him.
"The pressure doesn't stop. This is a long fight, this is a fight we're committed to. It's a lifetime fight for us, nothing's going to bring Sean back," said Michelle Monterrosa.
