  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Season of Giving: Where to donate this holiday season

KGO logo
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 10:25PM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Season of Giving is all about giving back and shining a light on people and organizations in need of help across our Bay Area communities. If you're able to help-- give what you can this holiday season, and donate to your favorite local charities.

If you need ideas for ways to help- we've created a list of vetted local organizations that make a big impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.

BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES

  • United Way Bay Area -- Donate Here
  • Help a Mother Out -- Donate Here
  • Cultural Conservancy --Donate Here
  • Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area --Donate Here
  • El/La Para TransLatinas --Donate Here
  • Family Bridges --Donate Here
  • Inner City Bliss --Donate Here
  • LifeLong Medical Care --Donate Here
  • There With Care - Bay Area --Donate Here
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities - Bay Area --Donate Here
  • Self Help for the Elderly --Donate Here
  • Center for Elders' Independence --Donate Here
  • La Clinica - A California Health Center --Donate Here
  • The Job Forum --Donate Here
  • Bay Area Food Banks --Donate Here
  • Wender Weis Foundation for Children --Donate Here
  • Alzheimer's Association of Northern California --Donate Here
  • Students Rising Above --Donate Here
  • Multicultural Institute --Donate Here
  • Girls, Inc. --Donate Here
  • Latino Community Foundation --Donate Here
  • Philanthropy Together --Donate Here
  • Junior Achievement Northern California --Donate Here
  • Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN) --Donate Here
  • Reading Partners --Donate Here
  • Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA) --Donate Here
  • Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area --Donate Here
  • Junior Achievement of Northern California --Donate Here

    • ALAMEDA COUNTY

  • LifeLong Medical Care --Donate Here
  • African American Wellness Project --Donate Here
  • Asian Health Services --Donate Here
  • Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce
  • Center for Elder Independence --Donate Here
  • Regional Parks Foundations --Donate Here
  • The Street Smarts Academy --Donate Here
  • Acta Non Verba Youth Farm --Donate Here
  • Peralta College Foundation --Donate Here
  • East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation --Donate Here
  • Taylor Family Foundation --Donate Here
  • The Unity Council --Donate Here
  • Mulatto Meadows --Donate Here

    • CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

  • Monument Crisis Center - Concord --Donate Here
  • LifeLong Medical Care --Donate Here
  • East Bay Sanctuary --Donate Here
  • Bay Area Rescue Mission - Richmond --Donate Here
  • GRIP - Richmond --Donate Here
  • West Contra Costa Youth Services Bureau --Donate Here
  • Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services --Donate Here
  • Richmond Main Street --Donate Here
  • Rubicon Programs - Richmond --Donate Here
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa --Donate Here
  • White Pony Express --Donate Here
  • CASA of Contra Costa County --Donate Here
  • Sonrise Equestrian Foundation --Donate Here

    • MARIN COUNTY

  • Ritter Center - San Rafael --Donate Here
  • Canal Alliance - Marin --Donate Here
  • Next Generation Scholars - Marin --Donate Here
  • Huckleberry Youth Programs - Marin --Donate Here
  • Marin Center for Independent Living --Donate Here
  • The North Bay Children's Center --Donate Here
  • Marin Humane Society's Pet Safety Net --Donate Here

    • NAPA COUNTY

  • Community Health Initiative Napa County --Donate Here
  • Napa Valley Education Foundation --Donate Here
  • OLE Health --Donate Here
  • UpValley Family Centers --Donate Here
  • Voices Youth Services --Donate Here
  • On the Move --Donate Here
  • Puertas Abiertas --Donate Here

    • SAN FRANCISCO

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of SF - Giving Tuesday Trivia Night: Contact Carter Ashforth atcashforth@kidsclub.orgor 415-445-5482 --Donate Here
  • GLIDE --Donate Here
  • The Transgender District --Donate Here
  • Raphael House --Donate Here
  • SF Neighborhood Housing Development Corporation --Donate Here
  • Foundation of City College of SF --Donate Here
  • On Lok --Contact Them Here
  • Mission Economic Development Corporation --Donate Here
  • NAMI SF --Donate Here
  • Mission Food Hub --Donate Here
  • San Francisco Community Health Center --Donate Here

    • SAN MATEO COUNTY

  • Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS) --Donate Here
  • Samaritan House San Mateo --Donate Here
  • San Mateo Community College Foundation --Donate Here
  • Youth Leadership Institute --Donate Here
  • San Mateo County Health --Contact Them Here
  • NAMI San Mateo County --Donate Here
  • Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto --Donate Here

    • SANTA CLARA COUNTY

  • African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) --Donate Here
  • Wender Weis Foundation for Children: Holiday Heroes --Donate Here
  • Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley --Donate Here
  • Heart of the Valley Senior Services --Donate Here
  • NAMI Silicon Valley --Donate Here
  • Streetcode Academy --Donate Here

    • SOLANO COUNTY

  • Solano Community Foundation --Donate Here
  • Sunrise Youth Services --Donate Here
  • Florence Douglass Senior Center --Donate Here
  • NAMI Solano County --Donate Here

    • SONOMA COUNTY

  • Sonoma Ecology Center --Donate Here
  • Community Foundation Sonoma --Donate Here
  • Corazón Healdsburg --Donate Here
  • Teen Services Sonoma --Donate Here
  • Movimiento Cultural de la Unión Indígena --Donate Here
  • NAMI Sonoma County --Donate Here
  • UndocuFund --Donate Here

    • If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:

    Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.

    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.