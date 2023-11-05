  • Watch Now

Police searching for wolf hybrid spotted on outskirts of Sebastopol

Bay City News
Sunday, November 5, 2023 10:43PM
Sebastopol police said Sunday morning a wolf hybrid was spotted on the outskirts of the city.

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. -- Sebastopol police said Sunday morning a wolf hybrid was spotted on the outskirts of the city.

Police said they were contacted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, saying the hybrid was last seen heading south of the Highway 12 bridge on the eastern edge of the city.

Police and wildlife authorities were all searching for the animal but, as of 8:34 a.m., hadn't found it.

Police say the wolf hybrid is dark gray or black with yellow eyes. They urge people if they spot the animal not to approach it. They ask people to call law enforcement immediately and provide the location and direction of travel.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc.
